Turkish Embassy expresses condolences regarding Azerbaijan's martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Embassy in Baku expressed condolences in connection with the Azerbaijani martyrs of the recent phase of the Karabakh war.

“We honor the blessed memory of the 2,783 brothers who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, we wish the wounded brothers a speedy healing, and remembering that Azerbaijan and Turkey are one people, two states, we emphasize once again that Turkey will always be next to Azerbaijan,” read the embassy’s publications on social networks.

News.Az