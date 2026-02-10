Turkish FM: Airstrikes won’t topple Iran’s regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said airstrikes against Iran would not lead to the collapse of the country’s political system, stressing that regime change cannot be achieved through military action alone.

Speaking in a television interview, Fidan said such scenarios are unrealistic, adding that while military strikes could weaken state structures, they would not necessarily lead to a change of government, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

His comments come as Iran and the United States prepare for another round of negotiations following months of stalled talks. Fidan said regional stability remains a priority and warned that the Middle East cannot withstand another major conflict.

The Turkish foreign minister said there is currently no immediate sign of war and noted that diplomatic channels remain open. He also highlighted growing calls for alternative diplomatic solutions to ease tensions.

Addressing Iran’s nuclear program, Fidan said Iran does not possess nuclear weapons and that there is no confirmed evidence the country is actively trying to build them. However, he noted that Iran continues uranium enrichment, which has contributed to sanctions and international pressure.

Fidan also warned that if Iran were to develop nuclear weapons, it could disrupt the regional balance of power and potentially trigger a wider arms race, something Türkiye does not want to see.

News.Az