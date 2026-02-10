Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, US discuss power transport via TRIPP route

Photo: Getty Images

Azerbaijan and the United States have discussed prospects for transporting electricity through the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and expanding cooperation with U.S. energy companies.

The discussions took place during a roundtable led by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov as part of a U.S. business mission headed by Khush Choksy of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Representatives from major Azerbaijani energy institutions, including SOCAR, Azerenergy, Azerishiq, Azeristiliktechizat, the Renewable Energy Agency and the Energy Regulatory Agency, also participated, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.

Photo: Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry

Officials highlighted the importance of the Azerbaijan-U.S. energy partnership, noting that American technologies, investments and expertise have contributed significantly to major regional and international energy security projects.

Participants discussed cooperation opportunities across oil, gas, renewable energy, electricity transmission, hydrogen and energy efficiency. The sides also reviewed the current cooperation between SOCAR and ExxonMobil.

The meeting also focused on electricity corridors linking Azerbaijan with Türkiye, Central Asia and Europe, as well as the potential role of TRIPP in facilitating electricity transportation and broader energy connectivity.

The U.S. business delegation included senior executives from major global companies across energy, technology, finance and industrial sectors, reflecting growing interest in Azerbaijan’s energy and infrastructure projects.

Minister Shahbazov later said the talks explored opportunities to move the Azerbaijan–U.S. energy partnership to a new stage, highlighting strong mutual interest in technology transfer, investment and joint project development.

 


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

