Turkish FM congratulates people of Azerbaijan
- 28 May 2021 15:27
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on May 28 – Republic Day.
“With the joy of victory in the Patriotic War, I congratulate Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day. This year, on May 28, the glorious flag of Azerbaijan is waving on the lands liberated from occupation,” Cavusoglu tweeted.
