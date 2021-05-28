Turkish FM congratulates people of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on May 28 – Republic Day.

“With the joy of victory in the Patriotic War, I congratulate Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day. This year, on May 28, the glorious flag of Azerbaijan is waving on the lands liberated from occupation,” Cavusoglu tweeted.

News.Az

News.Az