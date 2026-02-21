Turkish FM holds talks with Cambodia, Vietnam on US visit

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate high-level meetings in the U.S., where he attended the inaugural gathering of the Board of Peace.

Fidan met Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet in Washington, DC, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, News.Az reports, citting Anadolu Agency.

The ministry did not share information about the closed-door meeting.

Separately, Fidan met his Vietnamese counterpart Le Hoai Trung behind closed doors.

No specifics were made available about the talks.

Türkiye is deepening its strategic, economic, and diplomatic engagement with the Asia-Pacific through its “Asia Anew Initiative,” expanded partnerships, trade growth and active participation in regional organizations to strengthen cooperation across one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

