Turkish FM makes post on Azerbaijan's National Salvation Day

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has shared a post on Twitter regarding the National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

"Today is both the National Salvation Day of Dear Azerbaijan, and the anniversary of Shusha Declaration, that further strengthened the natural alliance between us. Congratulations!," the post says.


