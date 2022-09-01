Turkish Football Federation headquarters targeted in gun attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation in Istanbul was targeted in a gun attack by unidentified assailants on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Celik announced the news during a routine briefing with reporters, saying he had spoken with TFF chief Mehmet Buyukeksi by phone and wished him well.

According to DHA news agency, seven bullets hit the building during a meeting of the federation's board.

The assailants escaped in a waiting vehicle before the security forces arrived.

There was no immediate comment from the TFF.

"The police will reveal all the details later," Celik said.

Major football teams in Türkiye condemned the attack.

News.Az