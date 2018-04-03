Yandex metrika counter

Turkish foreign minister set to visit Azerbaijan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Thursday to participate in the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, APA reports quoting AA.

On the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Cavusoglu will attend the conference scheduled to be held in Baku on April 5-6, a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Turkey, in line with the importance it attaches to the Non-Aligned Movement which brings together many countries from all parts of the world, has been attending the high level meetings of the Movement as a guest country since 2006," the statement added.

Cavusoglu will also hold meetings with his counterparts during the conference.

