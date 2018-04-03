Turkish foreign minister set to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Thursday to participate in the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, APA reports quoting AA.

On the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Cavusoglu will attend the conference scheduled to be held in Baku on April 5-6, a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Turkey, in line with the importance it attaches to the Non-Aligned Movement which brings together many countries from all parts of the world, has been attending the high level meetings of the Movement as a guest country since 2006," the statement added.

Cavusoglu will also hold meetings with his counterparts during the conference.

News.Az

News.Az