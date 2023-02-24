Turkish Health Minister visits Azerbaijan's mobile field hospitals in quake-hit Kahramanmaras (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the agile rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan (MES) sent to Türkiye continue search-rescue operations, eliminating the consequences of the strong earthquake that occurred in the fraternal country, News.az reports citing the MES.

In this framework, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca visited mobile field hospitals of MES in Kahramanmaraş and was briefed about the conditions created here, as well as the conditions of the wounded and patients being examined and treated in hospitals, and met with the medical personnel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fahrettin Koca assessed the conditions created in the hospitals and thanked the state and people of Azerbaijan for the support provided.

News.Az