Turkish intelligence chief holds talks with Hamas delegation on Gaza situation - Media

The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza was the first item of discussion during the meeting, they added. / AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newspaper reported that both sides discussed Turkey’s and international initiatives to avert a humanitarian crisis in the enclave and secure prompt delivery of aid.

Milliyet newspaper reported that Turkish National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin held talks with a Hamas delegation, headed by Shura Council leader Muhammad Darwish, to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza, News.Az informs via TASS.

According to the newspaper, the sides exchanged views on Turkey’s and international efforts to prevent a humanitarian disaster in the enclave and ensure immediate relief deliveries there.

They also discussed prospects for reaching a consensus between various Palestinian factions and steps to be taken toward a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the newspaper noted.

News.Az