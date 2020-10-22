Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, Iranian leaders discuss Nagorno-Karabakh over phone

The Turkish president on Thursday spoke to his Iranian counterpart over the phone to discuss the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and regional issues, including developments in Syria, Anadolu Agency.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani also exchanged views on developing the Turkey-Iran relations and strengthening the cooperation in fighting terrorism, the Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

Erdogan emphasized that the attacks of Armenia -- which started a crisis with its occupation of and attacks on Azerbaijani territories -- against the civilian population are "war crimes," the statement said.

He also stressed that it is important to stand at a point that distinguishes right and wrong, as well as occupied and occupying sides in this issue.

News.Az


