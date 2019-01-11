Turkish jets 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N. Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five PKK terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq overnight, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced early Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Airstrikes carried out in Hakurk region neutralized terrorists plotting attacks on Turkish bases, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish jets also destroyed shelters and depots of the terrorists during the operation.

Airstrikes in this region generally target PKK terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

