Turkish-made combat drone to soar skies with new missions on horizon

Turkish-made combat drone to soar skies with new missions on horizon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aksungur, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed and produced by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), is being prepared for local and overseas missions, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Specializing in multi-role intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike missions with a payload capacity for mission-specific equipment, the Aksungur combat drone was developed within a short span of 18 months by TAI, based on the firm’s “Anka” platform.

Having started its first mission in the second quarter of 2021, the Aksungur became a part of the Turkish Naval Forces in October of that year.

With over 20,000 flight hours under its belt, it has been used by various parties in Türkiye and overseas, equipped with new capabilities with various payloads.

While the number of Aksungur model UCAVs in the Turkish Armed Forces has increased, exports of the combat drone are on the rise. It has been shipped to three countries, with intensive negotiations ongoing with several others.

The Aksungur reached its ultimate form with the integration of the TEI-PD170 Turbodiesel Aviation Engine developed by the Turkish joint venture TAI Engine Industry (TEI).

During the performance test, the UCAV reached 41 hours with the indigenous engine inside, setting a flight record.

Upon the completion of all tests, the Aksungur with its local-made engine will join the inventory of the Turkish defense industry in 2024.

The UCAV will play an important role in reconnaissance and attack missions in all weather conditions, all the while contributing to ammunition logistics.

News.Az