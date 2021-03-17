Turkish media highlight President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish media have widely covered the recent visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva to the liberated Fuzuli and Khojavand districts.

Anadolu Agency, CNN Turk, TRT Haber, A Haber, Haber Global TV channels, as well as websites of Sabah, Star and other newspapers, highlighted the visit. The articles and reports featured key points from the speeches of President Ilham Aliyev during the visit.

News.Az

