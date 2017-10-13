Turkish MPs vote against Azerbaijan in PACE - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish MPs have voted against Azerbaijan in PACE.

On October 11, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted resolutions on reports on "The activities of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan" and "Steps taken in the field of respect for human rights during the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Council of Europe".

According to Oxu.Az, the deputies of the Great National Assembly of Turkey from the Republican People's Party (CHP) - Deniz Baikal, Gulshun Bilhahan and Ilhan Kesidji voted for the resolutions.

News.Az

News.Az