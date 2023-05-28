Yandex metrika counter

Turkish nation always makes right decisions: Minister

The Turkish nation always makes right decisions, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technologies Mustafa Varank said after voting in the second round of presidential elections, News.Az reports citing Turkish media. 

Minister Varank voiced confidence that the results of the elections will be successful.

"Each vote matters. Therefore, I call on all our citizens to vote. This is our civil duty," he added.


News.Az 

