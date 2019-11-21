Turkish Naval Forces delegation arrives in Baku
A delegation of the Turkish Naval Forces visited the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces in Baku Thursday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
During the meeting of the delegations, issues of cooperation between the Naval Forces of the two countries discussed, as well as the importance of sharing experience was emphasized.
