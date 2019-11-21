Yandex metrika counter

Turkish Naval Forces delegation arrives in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish Naval Forces delegation arrives in Baku

A delegation of the Turkish Naval Forces visited the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces in Baku Thursday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

During the meeting of the delegations, issues of cooperation between the Naval Forces of the two countries discussed, as well as the importance of sharing experience was emphasized.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      