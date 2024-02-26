Turkish parliament speaker honors memory of Khojaly genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus honored the memory of the Khojaly genocide victims, News.Az reports.

“I respectfully remember the memory of all our brothers - the children, the elderly and the women - who were killed by Armenians in Khojaly on February 26, 1992, and I share the pain of the Azerbaijani people from the bottom of my heart,” Kurtulmus said on X.

“Although the whole world ignores the victims of this crime against humanity, they will always be there,” he added.

Today, February 26, marks the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

News.Az