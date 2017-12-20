Turkish PM arrives in the Nakhchivan AR

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived today in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan for a one-day official visit, APA reports.

Vasif Talibov, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic welcomed Turkish Prime Minister welcomed at Nakhchivan International Airport, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

Binali Yildirim laid a wreath on Heydar Aliyev's monument.

Today, a dinner will be given in honor of the Turkish Prime Minister. This is the first visit from Turkey to Nakhchivan during the last nine years.

News.Az

News.Az