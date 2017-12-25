Turkish PM sends letter to Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

The letter reads as follows:

"Mr. President, thank you for your sincere congratulations on the occasion of my birthday. I congratulate you on your birthday, as well as the New Year of Your Excellency and Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva on my own behalf, on behalf of my spouse and my government. We are pleased to see Azerbaijan making achievements with your visionary leadership. Your contributions to Azerbaijan's reputation as a prominent country in the region will be written in golden letters in history.

During this period, our relations have also been expanding. Thanks to high-level trips and tripartite mechanisms we have established, our relationship is stronger than ever before. The level of our cooperation will continue to be a reason for pride for our country. On our visit to Nakhchivan a few days ago, I had the opportunity to be sure of our close ties and cooperation with Azerbaijan. I am convinced that the current high-level cooperation between our countries will be further developed in 2018, in line with mutual interests of our peoples. Mr. President, on this occasion, I extend my best wishes to Your Excellency, as well as for the welfare and happiness of the fraternal Azerbaijani people."

News.Az

News.Az