Turkish president arrives in Oman for a 3-day Gulf tour

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Muscat, Oman, marking the last destination of his three-day Gulf tour.

At the Royal Private Airport, President Erdogan was welcomed by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, along with Türkiye’s ambassador Muhammet Hekimoglu, and embassy staff, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Aircraft from the Royal Air Force of Oman escorted Erdogan’s plane as it landed.

Erdogan will be officially welcomed by the Omani sultan with a ceremony at Al Alam Palace, and will attend an official dinner hosted in his honor.

Oman is the last stop of Erdogan’s three-day Gulf tour starting on Tuesday, which also included Kuwait and Qatar.

News.Az