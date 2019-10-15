Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president ends visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has completed his visit to Azerbaijan, APA reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen off by Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

