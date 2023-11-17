Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president heads to Germany for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday departed for Germany's capital Berlin on a day-long visit, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

Erdogan will have one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He will also meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss in turmoil Middle East and other international issues.

Both leaders will also hold a joint press conference.


