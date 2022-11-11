Turkish president receives Supreme Order of Turkic World in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday received the Supreme Order of the Turkic World award in Uzbekistan in recognition of his services to better the world of his Turkic brethren, News.Az reports.

The award was presented by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"As the Turkic world, we are stronger today than yesterday," Erdogan said after receiving the honor.

Erdogan noted that the Organization of Turkic States has turned into an international organization that is taking "firm steps" towards the future.

The Organization of Turkic States is an interstate bloc, established with the aim of expanding cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries in the fields of politics, economics, science, education, transport, and tourism.

Its members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Hungary and Turkmenistan also have observer status.

News.Az