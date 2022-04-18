Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President says liberation of Azerbaijan's territories paved way to the lasting peace in the region

Liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the occupation opened up a great opportunity to achieve lasting peace in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during an event organized for ambassadors accredited in Turkey, News.az reports.

Speaking about the global issues on the agenda, he said that Turkey continues the process of normalizing relations with neighboring Armenia.



