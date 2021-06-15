Turkish president shares publication on Jidir Plain in Shusha

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan, visited the Jidir Plain in Shusha city.

The Turkish president shared on his Twitter page a photo taken from the Jidir Plain.

“The liberated Karabakh and the liberated ancient city of Shusha,” Erdogan wrote.

