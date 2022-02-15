Turkish president visits Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who attended the opening of Turkey's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, has visited the Azerbaijan pavilion.

Commissioner General of Azerbaijan at Expo 2020 Dubai, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov informed the Turkish President about the exhibits of the Azerbaijan pavilion. Anar Alakbarov noted that themed "Seeds for the Future", the national pavilion features interactive videos promoting Azerbaijan`s history, geography, culture, modern art and achievements in other areas. Anar Alakbarov said that the pavilion provides information on sustainable development and innovations in the economic and social fields achieved in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev, and construction work carried out in Azerbaijani lands liberated in the 44-day Patriotic War.

Accompanied by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan viewed the exhibits of the Azerbaijan pavilion.

Describing “the presentation of brotherly Azerbaijan at Expo Dubai” as a source of pride, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he was impressed by the live performances of People's Artist Alim Gasimov and Fargana Gasimova in the pavilion and the Sari Galin (Yellow Bride) song.





News.Az

News.Az