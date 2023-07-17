Turkish President: We will discuss Grain Deal extension with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Black Sea Grain Initiative has gone down in history as a successful example. We are ready to do everything we can to continue this initiative. Unfortunately, the Russian side has not extended the terms of this initiative," President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists before his official visit to Saudi Arabia, News.az reports.

According to him, thanks to this initiative, more than 33 million tons of grain were brought to the world market, as a result of which the food crisis in poor countries was prevented.

"However, I believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants this humanitarian bridge to continue. Our foreign minister will tak about this issue with his Russian counterpart. After I return from my visit to the Gulf countries, I will discuss this issue with the President of Russia, Putin. We will meet with Putin in August and have detailed discussions on this matter".

News.Az