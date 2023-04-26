Turkish presidential spokesman comments on Azerbaijan’s establishment of border checkpoint at starting point of Lachin road

The Turkish presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, has commented on the establishment of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia, at the starting point of the Lachin-KHankendi road, News.Az reports.

Kalin noted that the establishment of the border checkpoint is an internal affair of Azerbaijan.

“Karabakh is Azerbaijan. We are talking about the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and bringing other meanings here will not contribute to the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process,” he said.

The Turkish presidential spokesman stressed that Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated its readiness to guarantee the security of Armenians living in its Karabakh region.

News.Az