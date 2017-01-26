Turkish Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the general secretary of the Union of Turkish Engineers and Architects of the Turkish World Ilyas Demirci, visit is expected to take place on March 16-18

Delegation led by Yildirim will participate in the urban planning conference "Energy and transportation megaprojects covering continents". The conference organized by the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic world and the Council of the civil societies of the Turkic world.

News.Az

News.Az