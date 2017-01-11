Turkish, Russian FMs discuss Syrian issue over phone
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday exchanged views on Syrian issue in a phone conversation, according to the diplomatic sources.
The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said the two leaders discussed the Syrian cease-fire and Astana talks, according to Anadolu Agency.
Negotiations to reach a political resolution to the six-year war in Syria are due to begin in Kazakhstan's capital Astana between Syrian government and opposition on Jan. 23.
Following last month's Syria cease-fire deal brokered by Turkey and Russia, the Astana meeting comes as part of ongoing efforts by the two countries to promote a political solution in war-torn Syria.
