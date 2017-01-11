Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, Russian FMs discuss Syrian issue over phone

Turkish, Russian FMs discuss Syrian issue over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday exchanged views on Syrian issue in a phone conversation, according to the diplomatic sources.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said the two leaders discussed the Syrian cease-fire and Astana talks, according to Anadolu Agency.

Negotiations to reach a political resolution to the six-year war in Syria are due to begin in Kazakhstan's capital Astana between Syrian government and opposition on Jan. 23.

Following last month's Syria cease-fire deal brokered by Turkey and Russia, the Astana meeting comes as part of ongoing efforts by the two countries to promote a political solution in war-torn Syria.

