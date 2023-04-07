Turkish, Russian foreign ministers meet in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey kicked off in Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Cavusoglu and Lavrov will discuss energy issues, the conflict in Ukraine, the implementation of the grain deal and the dialogue between Ankara and Damascus.

The ministers are also expected to hold a joint news conference following the meeting.

News.Az