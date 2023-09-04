Turkish, Russian presidents meet in Sochi for talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Russia's coastal city of Sochi on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"The most important development everyone is looking at in Türkiye-Russia relations today is the grain corridor.

"The message to be given at the news conference after our meeting will be a very important step toward the world, especially to the underdeveloped African countries,” Erdogan said during the bilateral meeting with Putin.

Erdogan is on a one-day working visit to Sochi to discuss current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations with Putin.

Turning to bilateral trade, Erdogan said the trade volume between Türkiye and Russia is $62 billion. "We are very glad that we are taking steps toward the target of reaching $100 billion," he added.

Erdogan said Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan also accompanied him during his visit.

"I believe that the meeting of our Central Bank governors is important in taking steps to use the domestic currency in bilateral relations," he added.

Hailing developments between Türkiye and Russia in tourism, Erdogan said: "Russia is number one in tourism right now."

The defense industry and the energy sector are the other important areas in bilateral ties, he added.

About Türkiye's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu, Erdogan said the work at the power plant is continuing smoothly.

"The step taken regarding the first unit is very good. Moreover, as we have discussed with you before, I think that we will have to take a step regarding the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant. Of course, the fact that there will be a hub in Thrace is another element of richness and vitality," he added.

News.Az