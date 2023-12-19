Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 7 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces “neutralized” seven PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria and northern Iraq, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The terrorists, including 3 PKK members in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, and four PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone in northern Syria, were targeted, the ministry said on X.

"Neither northern Iraq nor northern Syria is safe for terrorists!" it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

News.Az