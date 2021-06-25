Turkish youth can get COVID-19 vaccine amid rise in jab numbers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey rolled out a new stage in its coronavirus vaccination drive Friday, with people at the age of 18 and above now able to get their jabs. They will be the last group to be vaccinated as the Health Ministry tries to convince those who were in previously eligible groups but shunned doses, Daily Sabah reports.

With appointments open, youths rushed to the online appointment app and filled hospitals and clinics on Friday morning for their shots. It was a much-anticipated stage in the pandemic for youngsters, who were repeatedly warned to adhere to coronavirus measures as a group, thought to be least infected by the virus but more prone to easily infecting others. Their inclusion will boost vaccination numbers, which reached more than 46 million on Friday, with 14.7 million people administered both doses of the vaccine.

Aslı Cansu Bora, 21, says she was afraid of the potential side effects of vaccines but decided to have it as “a citizen with awareness of the need for vaccination to overcome the pandemic.”

Dr. Selmani Doğan, the deputy chief physician of Dr. Sadi Konuk Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul, said they were seeing an increasing demand for vaccination. He told Anadolu Agency (AA) that more young people are expected next week as this weekend’s university admission exams may disrupt registrations.

Doğan said they also sent crews to shopping malls and outdoor venues to set up vaccination booths to increase the drive. “The Health Ministry has a vaccination schedule and it is very busy now. We have to prioritize vaccination to return to normal life, to return to the days when we did not have to wear masks,” Doğan said.

News.Az

