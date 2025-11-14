Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye bids farewell to Air Force personnel killed in plane crash in Georgia – VIDEO

Photo: Anadolu Agency

A solemn ceremony has been held at the Murted Air Field Command in Ankara to honor the Turkish Air Force personnel who died in the crash of a C-130 transport aircraft in Georgia on 11 November

The event included a moment of silence and a recitation from the Quran, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from Türkiye and Azerbaijan, including Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus; Turkish Minister of Defense Yaşar Güler; Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş; Azerbaijani Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Namig Islamzada; Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov; and the families of the martyrs.

Following the ceremony, the soldiers’ bodies were transported to their hometowns for burial.

The Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft had crashed while on its way home from Azerbaijan. According to the National Defense Ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew.


