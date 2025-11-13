Türkiye confirms recovery of bodies of all 20 victims in military plane crash
Photo: Reuters
Türkiye announced on Thursday that the body of the 20th soldier who died in a military cargo plane crash along the Azerbaijan-Georgia border earlier this week has been recovered, accounting for all victims of the incident, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.
“As a result of the search efforts in the wreckage of our military cargo plane that crashed on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, the sacred body of our 20th martyr has been reached,” the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft en route from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia.
According to the ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew.