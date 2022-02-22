Turkiye calls on its citizens to leave eastern Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye on early Tuesday called on its citizens to leave eastern regions of Ukraine after Russia's recognition of the country's regions, News.Az reports.

"In the light of the latest developments, we strongly urge our citizens to leave the Eastern regions of Ukraine. We recommend our citizens to contact our Embassy in Kyiv when necessary," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The move came after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states.

News.Az