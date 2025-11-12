Türkiye confirms deaths of 20 servicemen in military plane crash in Georgia

Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry has confirmed the death of 20 servicemen following the crash of a military transport aircraft in Georgia on Tuesday.

The information was published on the ministry’s official page on X, News.Az reports.

The ministry also released photos of the military personnel killed in the crash.

A Turkish C-130 military transport aircraft crashed near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border on November 11 while en route from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, killing all 20 personnel on board.

The crash occurred in Georgia’s mountainous Signagi region, close to the Azerbaijani border. Joint search and rescue operations were swiftly launched, coordinated among Turkish, Georgian, and Azerbaijani authorities.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry has opened an investigation into a possible breach of aviation safety or operational protocols that may have led to the tragedy.

