Türkiye declares readiness to build naval base in Northern Cyprus ‘if necessary’

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced Ankara’s readiness to build a naval base in Northern Cyprus if necessary, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

“If necessary, we can construct a base and naval structures in the north of the divided island. We also have the sea,” Erdogan told reporters on his return flight from an official visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.He also accused Greece of wanting to establish a naval base of its own on Cyprus.“We are constructing on the island the building of the presidency of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the parliament building. They are constructing a military base, we are building a political base,” Erdogan added.

