Türkiye elected to IAEA Board of Governors for 2022-2024 period

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has been elected to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the term 2022-2024, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Türkiye will assume this duty together with Denmark within the Western Europe Group following the elections held today at the 66th General Conference of the IAEA in Vienna, the ministry said.

Türkiye has last been a member of the Board of Governors in the period 2015-2017.

“Türkiye’s membership at the Board of Governors of the IAEA is a manifestation of our strong will to contribute to the objectives and work of the Agency, which became even more important under the current conjuncture,” the ministry added.

News.Az