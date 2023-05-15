Türkiye elections: Erdogan leads after almost 100% of ballots counted (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s incumbent leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads against his challenger from the opposition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in the May 14 presidential election after almost 100% of ballots were counted, News.Az reports citing state-run TRT television.

Erdogan has 49.42% of the vote, compared to 44.95% garnered by Kilicdaroglu. The third candidate, the leader of the ATA Alliance, Sinan Ogan, has secured the support of 5.20% of voters.

The winner in the first round must get 50% plus one vote, otherwise a runoff will take place on May 28.

The latest results of parliamentary vote showed that the People's Alliance got 321 parliamentary seats out of 600 while Nation Alliance secured 266 ones.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Azerbaijani athletes excel at Turkic Ski Cup

Armenia wants to get rid of Russian Railways: Maneuver, pressure, or strategic pivot?

Turkish police detain 13 suspects over IS links

Türkiye detains several more well known artists

After the start of the counting of votes in the presidential elections in Türkiye, 98,61 percent of the ballot boxes have already been opened, News.Az reports.

At the time of opening 98,61% of the ballot boxes, the current president of the republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is in the lead with 49,34% of the votes.

Kemal Kılıçdaroglu received 45%, Sinan Ogan - 5,23%, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43% of the votes.

News.Az