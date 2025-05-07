Türkiye expresses solidarity with Pakistan after Indian attacks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday telephoned his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, FM Fidan expressed Türkiye’s complete solidarity with Pakistan against unprovoked Indian aggression, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The top Turkish diplomat also showed concern on deteriorating situation of the region.

Both ministers agreed to keep close contacts in the context of changing dynamics of the region.

