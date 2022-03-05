Turkiye is following with concern developments in Ukraine – minister

Turkiye is following with concern developments in Ukraine – minister

Ankara is following with concern the ongoing developments in Ukraine, Turkiye’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was speaking at a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“We oppose the use of force to change the territorial integrity of countries,” the top diplomat said, stressing that Turkiye keeps making its efforts to stop the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Cavusoglu said Turkiye and Azerbaijan are among countries that are in close contact with the parties to the conflict. “We continue our efforts in order for the conflict to be stopped,” he added.

News.Az