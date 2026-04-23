Greece accelerates €3B "Achilles’ Shield" air defense deal with Israel

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The armament programme for a multi-layered air defence network—encompassing anti-missile, anti-ballistic, and anti-drone capabilities—is entering the final stage before signature.

The system, based on Israeli technologies, is expected to form the so-called “Greek Dome,” providing nationwide coverage, News.Az reports, citing EN.Protothema.

The programme, informally referred to as the “Achilles’ Shield,” carries an estimated cost of €3 billion and has been under development for a considerable period. Following the political approval by the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA), the necessary procedures are now progressing at an accelerated pace.

Developments in the wider region, marked by ongoing conflicts and heightened geopolitical tensions, further underscore the urgency of the project. In particular, Turkey’s increasingly assertive stance towards Greece—partly linked to Athens’ cooperation with Israel and Cyprus—limits the scope for delays.Within this context, the government appears committed to advancing the 2025–2036 Long-Term Defence Equipment Programme, valued at €30 billion. Implementation is proceeding incrementally, aligned with the strategic guidance of the military leadership, to address the evolving operational needs of the Armed Forces.

According to reports, Greece has recently submitted a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) to the Israeli Directorate of International Defence Cooperation (SIBAT), specifying the types and quantities of systems required. This follows an extended period of negotiations with key defence companies, including Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and ELTA Systems.

News.Az