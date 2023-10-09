Türkiye is ready to develop relations with Armenia if it fulfills promises to open the Zangazur corridor - President

Türkiye is ready to develop relations with Armenia if it fulfills promises to open the Zangazur corridor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his address to the people after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, APA reports.

Mr President noted that Türkiye is ready to develop relations step by step if Armenia fulfills its promises, especially the opening of the Zangezar Corridor.

Erdogan also called on Iran to "act together in this historic project (opening of the Zangazur Corridor - ed.) that will pave the way for political and economic steps to establish peace and stability in the region."

News.Az