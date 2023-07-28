Türkiye, Italy request to bid together to host EURO 2032

+ ↺ − 16 px

The football federations of Türkiye and Italy have requested to merge their individual bids for hosting the 2032 European Championship, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"In 2021, UEFA initiated a bidding process for the hosting of two consecutive editions of its European Championship, in 2028 and 2032. TFF entered the process for both editions, while FIGC decided to bid only for the 2032 edition," UEFA said in a statement referring to the football federations of both countries.

"A joint bid to host the 2028 edition has also been placed by five associations: England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales," the statement added.

The European football's governing body said they would work with both federations to ensure that the documentation to be submitted for their joint bid is compliant with the bidding requirements.

The UEFA administration will evaluate each of the bids in the next couple of months, with the Executive Committee to vote on Oct.10 on which countries will win the right to host the 2028 and 2032 editions.

In April, the Turkish Football Federation submitted a final bid to host the 2028 edition.

News.Az