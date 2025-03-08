Türkiye, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq to discuss security in Amman

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish diplomatic source announced on Saturday that high-level delegations from Türkiye, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq will gather in Amman on Sunday to discuss security cooperation and regional developments.

Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the four countries would take steps toward jointly combating Islamic State in the region and they aimed to hold a first meeting on the issue in Jordan, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

Foreign ministers will attend the meeting as well as defence ministers or military chiefs, and heads of intelligence organisations of the four countries, the Turkish diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

The officials will discuss cooperation in the areas of security, combating terrorism and organized crime, as well as regional developments, the source added.

Regional changes

Since the ousting of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December, Western and regional countries have warned of a possible resurgence of Islamic State.

Thousands of members of the militant Islamist group are being held in prison camps in northeast Syria, guarded by the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Turkey regards the SDF and the YPG militia which spearheads the group as terrorists, and says the prisons must be handed over to Syria's new leadership and the YPG should disarm.

News.Az