Türkiye knows what is behind terrorist attacks: Erdogan

"Türkiye responded to the terrorist attack on the Turkish Aviation and Space Industry Company (TUSAŞ) by destroying terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the SAHA EXPO defense aerospace industry exhibition, News.az reports

He noted that his country will not take a step back in the fight against terrorism.Erdogan also added that Türkiye knows the purpose of the terrorist attacks against it and will break all the games against the country.

News.Az