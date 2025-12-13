Türkiye moves to build sovereign AI infrastructure for startups

Mehmet Uner, strategy advisor at Ena Venture Capital, said that the fund is committed to establishing Türkiye’s sovereign AI by investing in early-stage AI startups across the country, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Speaking at the Take Off Istanbul 2025 startup event, Uner explained that Ena Venture Capital focuses on investing in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity startups at the pre-seed and seed stages.

“We are participating in Take Off Istanbul with four companies,” he said. “Orbina works in agentic AI, Enlighty focuses on customer and market insights, MagicPay develops payment processing systems, and CloudFlex offers hybrid cloud computing infrastructure.”

Uner highlighted Orbina's achievements, particularly in the finance sector, where it has worked with insurers, banks, and government organizations. “Orbina is one of our proud investments,” he remarked. “It helps institutions work more efficiently by automating tasks.”

A key feature of Orbina is its Turkish large language model (LLM), which enables the creation of AI agents capable of providing tailored support in Turkish.

Another significant investment by Ena Venture Capital is in Nuvena, a company focused on creating Türkiye’s sovereign AI infrastructure.

Uner explained that many of the AI startups the fund supports face infrastructure challenges and often rely on foreign solutions. “We realized that to address this gap, we need to build our own sovereign AI infrastructure in Türkiye, so startups here can meet their needs domestically instead of seeking resources abroad,” he said. “We aim to achieve this through our investment in Nuvena.”

The goal of the Nuvena project is to establish data center capacity in Türkiye and create an AI infrastructure layer to support the country’s technology ecosystem. “With our sovereign AI layer, we want Turkish companies to fulfill their capacity and hardware needs locally,” Uner concluded.